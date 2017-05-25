Bella Thorne Reveals Her ‘Fear Of Being Alone’ As Scott Disick Ditches Her For Ex Chloe

Uh oh! Bella Thorne didn’t last long on her whirlwind trip to Cannes with Scott Disick. He ditched her for ex Chloe Bartoli just as the actress has revealed that her greatest fear is being alone. We’ve got the video of her shocking confession.

Well this certainly explains Bella Thorne‘s super active love life! The 19-year-old played a game of “Questions or Confessions” with Buzzfeed recently and right off the bat in the video she had to confess something. Her very first reveal was that “I have a fear of being alone,” she said in a very matter of fact voice. Even though the piece dropped on May 25, from her green hair color it looks like she taped it before heading off to Cannes with Scott Disick, 33. The pair was first spotted out on dates in LA then took things to a whole new level by sharing a villa on the French Riviera, were they had a super sexy poolside romp on May 24. Unfortunately for the former Disney Channel star, her greatest fear is coming true as The Lord has moved his affections on to his ex Chloe Bartoli, 26, just one day after canoodling poolside with a bikini clad Bella!

Since the starlet fears being alone, at least she has the company of her sister over in France now that Scott has ditched her. Bella’s loves getting attention, so it must be heartbreaking for her to lose her most high-profile beau to date. The reality star is such a well-known womanizer so it shouldn’t be too big of a shock for Bella that she didn’t last very long in his world. The self-admitted “sex addict” was photographed kissing and getting super handsy with Chloe right next to the very same pool where he just romanced Bella! Ouch, that’s got to hurt.

The Snapchat loving star did make another shocking confession during her video that might have driven Scott away. She revealed that she never brushes her teeth and says she has terrible hygiene. How disgusting! Scott is always impeccably groomed so maybe he didn’t find her dislike of clean teeth and showers very attractive.

