Bella Hadid Flaunts Endless Legs In Giuseppe Zanotti Campaign

MARIO SORRENTI

Bella Hadid has legs for days! Her toned pins are the main focus in her new Giuseppe Zanetti campaign and she looked incredible. See the sexy, chic shoot here.

Another day, another major campaign for Bella Hadid! The model, 20, is unstoppable, proving that 2017 is the year of Bella — and we can certainly see why. Bella smolders in the Giuseppe Zanetti Fall/Winter 2017 campaign where she poses against a red wall, wearing nothing more than a black bodysuit and furry sandals — and her endless legs look incredible in the shoot. Her toned pins look incredible in the campaign, as Bella poses in a series of shots, highlighting the shoes.

Lensed by famed photog Mario Sorrenti, Bella’s hair is pulled back, keeping the focus on her stunning features. She shows off a slew of looks, but let’s be real — it’s all about the fierce footwear! From sexy, embellished over-the-knee boots to gold ankle-strap wedges, the campaign oozes glamour — and we loved all the furry feathered detailing on both her shoes and outfits.

Along with Bella, Miles McMillan also stars in his own solo campaign for the brand, where he can be seen showing off the menswear collection, which includes shoes and sneakers.

From countless campaigns to runways and red carpets around the world, Bella’s modeling career continues to soar — and her latest shoot is proof of that! The launch of her latest campaign comes as Bella takes Europe by storm. Not only did she shut it down on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival, but she also celebrated the launch of her Bulgari campaign at the Palazzo Di Bologna in Rome.

What do you think of her smoldering shoot for Giuseppe Zanetti? Do you love her latest campaign as much as we do? Check it out above and let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.