Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier Confesses To Drug Relapse: ‘I Have A Problem Again’

Courtesy of Instagram

Amber Portwood’s husband-to-be Matt Baier admitted that his wild Las Vegas breakdown on ‘Teen Mom OG’ was fueled by prescription pills in a shocking new interview! Will the couple’s relationship be able to recover after his on-camera freakout?

Amber Portwood’s fiancé Matt Baier revealed his relapse with prescription drugs led to his intense meltdown in Las Vegas on Teen Mom OG. The 46 year-old admitted, “I had a drug relapse this year for the first time with prescription pills. I fell back into my addiction for about two months around December,” in a heart-wrenching interview with PEOPLE. He explained that he did not even remember what he said because he was completely blacked out while in the cameras were rolling!

“That person that I was watching was not me, it’s not who I am,” he told the mag. “When I saw that piece of tape I had no idea that even existed — that wasn’t me. I completely blacked out. I was selfish. I was rambling. I was not remembering something we had filmed just 20 minutes prior. I was in a really, really bad place.” You might remember Amber turned down Matt’s idea to elope because she wanted her family there and he LOST it. He even told producers he was “done” with Amber’s “f***ing psycho ass.”

Matt said he “felt a lot of shame. Also, what I said is completely not how I feel and it also didn’t make sense.” He even admitted that it wasn’t the only time he blacked out in professional setting! Matt explained that while he was in New York he chatted with a Teen Mom OG executive and asked him a question that they already talked about! “I had just blacked out an entire two-day trip, I have a problem again,” he told the mag. Amber has been incredibly supportive when Matt returned to his program to get sober again.

“One thing I can’t do is lie to Amber, so I said listen, ‘I’m in a bad place.’ She told me to get help immediately and you need to get back on your program,” he explained. “She really kind of got in my face about it. I was afraid at first to tell her, you just never know how people are going to react. Amber is supportive, but she can be stern when it comes to stuff like this — she was pretty firm about it.” Matt said that he’s never relapsing again and that the whole experience was a major wake-up call. “I would never want to go back to this life.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber and Matt should still get married? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.