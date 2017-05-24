Sarah Lacina On ‘Survivor’: 5 Things To Know About ‘Game Changers’ Finalist

Sarah Lacina definitely has earned her spot in the finals on ‘Survivor: Game Changers.’ But how much do you know about the competitor? Here’s a quick runthrough of some facts about her.

You first met Sarah Lacina, on season 28 of Survivor, fighting for the “Brawn” tribe during the battle between Brains Vs. Brawn Vs. Beauty. However, she didn’t get too far in the game, finishing 11th and joining the jury. This time around, on Survivor: Game Changers, Sarah has really proven she’s much more than brawn. “I feel like I had so much game left. I’m not really proud of the way I played,” she told CBS when joining this season. “I chose my word and loyalty over $1 million. I would not make that mistake again.” So, will she win? Well we’ll see. Here’s some more to know:

Sarah is a police officer in Iowa.

While she hid her job in her first season, she used it to her advantage on Game Changers, being able to read everything about everyone. Last time she played with Tony, who was also a cop and was hiding it from her; she learned from that. “A lot of [cops I work with] are like, ‘I can’t believe you trusted that guy’ and cops that I’ve talked to can’t stand Tony,” she told Uproxx after being eliminated from season 28. “They think he gives cops a bad name and blah blah blah and so they’re very supportive of me. I know Tony outside the game. I don’t think Tony’s a bad cop. But I will say that he did and said things that I don’t necessarily agree with.”

She’s married with a baby boy!

We met Sarah’s husband during the family visit episode; together, they have a baby boy Knox, who is two.

When she first did Survivor, she compared herself to Malcolm — then they were on Game Changers together.

“I’m one of a kind, but if I had to pick I’d say Malcolm,” she told CBS after her first season. “He’s nice, but very strategic and tasteful about it.”

She changed things this time around.

Her first time in the game, she chose her “word and loyalty over $1 million,” something she vowed not to do this time; it’s worked so far.

She’s into Crossfit.

So, don’t mess with her.

