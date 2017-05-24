Blake Shelton & More To Take The Stage At 2017 CMT Awards — Who Else?

REX/Shutterstock

It’s gonna be a party, y’all! The 2017 CMT Music Awards have started announcing their performers for the evening, and they include ALL your faves so far. We’ve got the full list!

On June 7 in Nashville, Tennessee, all of the biggest stars in country music and beyond will come together for the 2017 CMT Music Awards. The fun-filled night will be hosted by Nashville star Charles Esten, 51, in honor of the drama’s move to the network. The big ceremony has started to roll out it’s massive list of performers, and we’re already freaking out over how many amazing artists will be taking the stage. Plus, some artists that you wouldn’t expect will be joining forces for duets that are sure to blow us all away! Are you ready to find out who will be performing? Let’s do this!

Let’s start with the artists we’ve already mentioned: Blake Shelton and The Chainsmokers! Blake will be performing solo, but The Chainsmokers are set to team up with Florida Georgia Line which means they are likely going to perform their song, “Last Day Alive”. So exciting! Then we have the following: Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Earth, Wind & Fire, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. And that’s just the beginning! CMT has promised that even more performers will be announced very soon, and we can’t wait to find out who is being added to the lineup. Stay tuned to HollywoodLife.com as we’ll be updating with more artists once they’ve been revealed!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Who are YOU most excited to see at the CMT Awards? Comment below, let us know!

