Abigail Breslin: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake Star

Abigail Breslin is taking on the beloved role of Baby in ABC’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ remake, which premieres on May 24. Before sitting down and watching the 3-hour special, here are 5 key facts you need to know about Abigail!

Move aside, Jennifer Grey! Abigail Breslin is tackling the role of Baby Houseman in the Dirty Dancing remake. The Dirty Dancing remake stars Abigail, Colt Prattes, 30, Sarah Hyland, 26, Debra Messing, 48, Bruce Greenwood, 60, and Nicole Scherzinger, 38. The remake comes 30 years after the original was released in theaters, which starred Jennifer, 57, and Patrick Swayze. The remake is taking a fresh perspective and diving deeper into the lives of the beloved characters.

Unlike co-star Colt, who’s playing Johnny Castle, the 3-hour TV movie isn’t Abigail first big role. She’s actually been a huge star in Hollywood for a long time! And guess what? She’s only 21 years old! To get you up to speed, here are a few important tidbits about the starlet!

1. Abigail’s been nominated for an Oscar!

She earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress at just 10 years old for her role as Olive Hoover in the critically-acclaimed movie Little Miss Sunshine. She played an ambitious youngster with her heart set on winning a beauty pageant.

2. She was one of the stars of Scream Queens.

She returned to TV after nearly 10 years of only doing movies in 2015. She was cast as Chanel #5 alongside Emma Roberts, 26, Billie Lourd, 24, and Lea Michele, 30, on the Ryan Murphy show. Abigail returned for the show’s second season, but Scream Queens was not renewed for a third.

3. She’s also a singer!

Abigail released her debut album, The World Now, in 2015. The first single off the album was titled “You Suck.” Fans believed she wrote the song about 5 Seconds of Summer member Michael Clifford, 21, but Abigail denied reports that they ever dated.

4. She recently opened up about being sexually assaulted by an ex boyfriend.

Abigail revealed in April 2017 that she had been raped by an ex-boyfriend. She wrote on Instagram that she was in “complete shock” and scared no one would believe her. The actress also said that she didn’t want to hurt her family and friends by telling them, so she never reported the rape.

5. At 21, she’s already released a book, too!

Abigail released This May Sound Crazy in 2015. The book is a collection of hilarious and sweet essays about love, loss, and her obsession with Tumblr.

