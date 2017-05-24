Powerball: How & When To Watch The Winning Numbers Being Drawn

Courtesy of Powerball

Someone could find themselves a quarter of a billion dollars richer with the May 24 Powerball drawing. The jackpot is up to $250 million and we’ve got the details on when and how you can watch the life-changing magic numbers pop up.

Who wants to be a multimillionaire? Well EVERYONE of course and the fastest way to get there is to win the lottery. The Powerball jackpot is up to $250 million and all eyes will be on the bouncing balls when the winning numbers are selected on Wed. May 24. The big moment takes place at 10:59pm EST/7:59 PST and is broadcast on local TV stations across the 44 states that participate. You can see what channel carries the drawing in your city by clicking here. Powerball also provides an online live stream so folks can watch via the web.

Can you believe three whole months have gone by without anyone winning? That’s why the jackpot has climbed so high, and while it can’t rival the $1.6 billion record payout in Jan. of 2016, $250 million is nothing to sniff at. If there’s only one lucky winner, they’ll take home $154.8 million in a cash payout if they chose the lump sum option. Tickets are only two dollars each so a really small investment could pay of with a wild fortune. However, the odds of getting all five numbers as well as the red Powerball digit correct are one in 292,201,338. Womp womp.

But hey, half the fun about big-ticket jackpots like this is daydreaming about all the amazing things you could do if you suddenly found yourself wealthy beyond your wildest dreams! Even if it’s just for a few hours or days, imagining a life where you could buy anything you ever wanted is just plain fun. It’s got to happen to someone, and the last Powerball winner was a lucky guy in Indiana who took home a $435 million jackpot on Feb. 22, 2017. If no one has the winning numbers tonight, the jackpot will roll over to Sat. May 27 and the winning sum by then could be HUGE! Like in the $400-$500 million range.

There have been a total of 359 jackpot winners in the history of #Powerball between 1992 and 2016. #FactFriday — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) May 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, have you bought a Powerball ticket yet? What would you buy if you won?

