Powerball: 5 Things To Know About The $250 Million Jackpot Drawing

Every week, millions of Americans participate in the Powerball in hopes of becoming rich! The May 24 drawing is set for 250 million dollars, which is the highest jackpot number players have seen in months. Here are 5 things to know about the life-changing game!

WHO’S READY TO WIN SOME MONEY?! Powerball, a 25 year tradition in the US, gives players two chances every single week to basically come a multi-millionaire over night. Tonight’s drawing (May 24) is extra special because the jackpot is listed at $250 million dollars — the highest number we’ve seen in three months. That’s a quarter of a BILLION dollars up for grabs by anyone and everyone who bought a ticket earlier this week. Check out these five fast facts about America’s favorite game!

1) When is the Powerball? All the action goes down every Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59ET. The same goes for the May 24 drawing, which is listed at a $250 million. That’s enough money to make all your wildest dreams come true. Pay off student loans, book an exotic trip, and quit that cubicle job!

2) Unfortunately, not everyone can play. Powerball is only offered in 44 states, excluding Nevada (they gamble enough already), Utah, Arkansas, and Alabama. But, you can still participate if you live in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

3) Even the bare minimum jackpot is impressive. Powerball’s minimum advertised jackpot is $40 million, which is still a staggering amount of money. The annuity is paid off in 30 graduated installments, or, winners can choose to be paid in cash instead.

4) Powerball is considered an American tradition. The first draw took place on April 19, 1992 and has been going on bi-weekly for TWENTY FIVE years. The drawings are typically held at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee.

5) Is the money cursed? There have been MANY stories in the news about people hitting the jackpot and then something awful happens to them. Take Jeffrey Dampier for example. This “lucky” guy won $20 million in the Illinois lottery and wound up getting shot by his greedy sister-in-law. Then there’s Urooj Khan, who literally dropped dead the day he won $1 million due to cyanide poisoning.

There have been a total of 359 jackpot winners in the history of #Powerball between 1992 and 2016. #FactFriday — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) May 19, 2017

