‘Growing Up Hip Hop ATL’: Get To Know Bow Wow & The Cast Before The Premiere

The ATL just got a whole lot hotter! The younger generation of Hollywood’s hottest music moguls are ready to make a splash on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop ATL’! You may know Bow Wow, but he’s got more of his story tell with the cast & HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE!

Say hello to your soon-to-be new obsession — Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta! The new WEtv show will bring the drama on May 25 and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY sat down with the star-studded cast to hear all about it!

GUHH ATL is centered around a tight-knit group of young Hollywood stars, who happen to be good friends, AND they’re the children and protege’s of music’s most legendary moguls.

These six stars — Shad Moss, aka, Bow Wow, 30, Zonnique Pullins, 21, Reginae Carter, 18, Shaniah Mauldin, 19, Ayana Fite, and Brandon Barnes — were born into hop hop royalty. However, they’re paving their own paths on the road to success. GUHH ATL will give us an up-close-and-personal look into their individual lives as they show the world how they hustle for their own independent prosperity. And, it won’t be easy. We’re about to witness rivalries, family drama, struggles, and so much more!

Let’s meet the cast!

Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow — The child hip hop star and actor who grew up under the apprenticeship of Scoop Dogg, 45, and producer, Jermaine Dupri, 44. Now, with a child of his own, [Shai Moss, 6], Bow Wow comes to the ATL, ready to go out of the music industry with a bang. He’s decides to drop his first album in six years as a final goodbye to the music industry. With a tumultuous past with women, the show also documents his relationship with his on-again, off-again baby mama.

“I’ve been doing this [music] for over 20 years, and that’s 20 years of me doing that one thing,” Bow Wow told us. “Throughout the journey of my career, I fell in love with a lot of things [but] music just happened to open up the floodgates for the movies, the hosting and everything else. I feel like I’ve done everything I could as a rapper, so then you start looking for a new challenge; and, acting did that for me. I can’t do the same thing forever. It’s about growth. You can’t be one dimensional.” So, that’s the journey we will see.

Shaniah Mauldin — The daughter of Jermaine Dupri, and the sister-figure to Bow Wow. “On the show, I actually just entered my freshman year in college,” she revealed. “I’m developing a clothing line as well for children.” And, what way to break out of the spotlight of your parents then to be earning your medical degree, while killing it in the fashion industry?

Zonnique Pullins — The daughter of rapper, T.I., 36, and singer/songwriter, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. “During the show, you’ll get to see the process of me pushing myself as an artist,” Zonnique said. The singer already has a successful music career, with her latest hit being, “Nun For Free”, ft. Young Thug, 25. And, as for who she’d like to collaborate with? — Future, 33, Drake, 30, Rihanna, 29, Migos and “the list goes on.” Fun fact: Brandon [below] used to be her vocal coach; and, Jermaine Dupri is her Godfather. Who knew?!

Reginae Carter — The daughter of rapper, Lil Wayne, 34, and Toya Wright, 33. “On the show, I’m getting ready to graduate high school and me and my mom are working on a book together,” she said, which will feature a mother/daughter perspective on family relationships and real-life issues. Reginae is super protective of her parents and never takes her opportunities for granted. Fun fact: Reginae and Zonnique are best friends and actually used to be in a girl group together, “OMG Girlz”.

Ayana Fite — The daughter of The Beastie Boys mainstay, DJ Hurricane, 52. Ayana had a “fantasy” of starting her own clothing line before the show. But, her “dream” was to have a certain position in the clothing company she was working for. Nonetheless, we will get to watch her turn her fantasy and dreams into a reality on the show. Basically, she’s the ultimate boss ass b-tch.

Brandon Barnes, aka the self-proclaimed, “The Jesus Christ of Development” — Needless to say, he’s a riot. Brandon is the son of famed hip hop manager, Ms. Deb and the brother of hip hop star, Waka Flocka, 30. He and his mother often don’t see eye to eye about work, since Brandon is also into managing music careers. “It’s entertaining,” he told us, while he laughed. “My mom is always right.” Then, the entire cast chimed in that he and his mother are “SO alike.”

If you needed any more reason to watch the show, we’ll leave you with this — What sets GUHH ATL apart from the rest? In the words of Brandon, “We say what we mean, and we mean what we say.” But seriously, this group of young stars are some of the most humble, hilarious and hardworking people, ever.

When it comes to making it in the industry and ATL, you’ve got to give it all you’ve got. Who can handle the pressures of fame? Who’s empire will rise, and who’s empire will fall? — Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta premieres Thursday, May 25 on WEtv.

