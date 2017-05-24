Manchester United Vs. Ajax Live Stream: Watch The Europa League Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Here we go. Manchester United will meet Ajax in the thrilling final of the 2017 Europa League. For United, this match will be incredibly emotional in the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack, so tune in at 2:45 PM ET on May 24 to see what happens.

As if this championship match between Manchester United and Ajax wasn’t emotional enough. These two teams will clash in the Europa League final, just days after a suicide bomber rocked Manchester. The United players, with hearts full of sadness over the 22 victims killed by an ISIS suicide bomber, will do their best to win this game not just for themselves, but for their home town. Expect plenty of tears, no matter what the outcome, so don’t miss a second of this match.

While it might not be on the same prestigious level of winning a domestic cup or taking the Champions League title, winning the Europa League is no joke. Plus, the Europa League champion qualifies for the next season of the Champions League, so there’s a little added bonus for United to pull out the victory. Ajax, by coming in second place in the Netherlands’ Eredivisie league, have already made it into the third qualifying round. But for Man United, this is it. They failed to secure a Top 4 finish in the Premier League, so if they fail to win this match, they won’t see any Champions League action in the 2017-18 season.

These two teams have traveled to Stockholm to play in the Friends Arena. Despite being the most friendly, upbeat named stadium around, a Manchester chief Superintendent John O’Haire thought there will be plenty of hooliganism going on — and that was before the May 22 terrorism attack at Ariana Grande‘s concert at Manchester Arena. “It is a final, in Europe, between two really big, established, well-supported teams,” he tells the BBC. “There will always be a minority of individuals who want to use this as cover to cause trouble.” Thankfully, he and a small team of officers will be in the Swedish capital to keep everything on lock.

While getting the Champions League is a goal, the real focus is winning the cup, according to Ander Herrera, 27. “It’s a European trophy this club has never won,” he tells Goal.com. “We can make history for the club, so that’s the only thing I have in my mind – always respecting the opponent because they want to make history as well. I don’t have anything else in my mind apart from winning the final and trying to get the trophy for this club.”

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.