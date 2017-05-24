Tom Cruise Reveals If Suri Will Be An Actress In Rare Interview About Daughter

FameFlyNet

Tom Cruise largely stays silent when it comes to his past with ex Katie Holmes. In fact, he hardly EVER even mentions their daughter Suri! But a recent interview took a surprising turn when he actually answered a question about the 11-year-old. Find out here what he had to say about her becoming an actress!

Suri Cruise‘s, 11, parents, Katie Holmes, 38, and Tom Cruise, 54, are two of the biggest stars on the planet. But will she follow in their footsteps? If you can believe it, Tom himself opened up about just that during a super rare interview on May 22. And because Tom barely sees Suri, let alone talks about her, this was QUITE a rare moment for the father-of-three. When asked by the Sydney Morning Herald if audiences will see Suri on the big screen some day, the star replied, “You never know, you never know,” before adding that HE had been bitten by the acting bug at a young age.

“For me, I just love making movies. I have been doing it my whole life… it’s just what I do,” he told the publication. And while that’s all he said in reference to his little girl, he’s notorious for being reluctant about discussing her, so those few words were actually pretty major! Katie, on the other hand, who has primary physical custody of Suri, has found that balance of giving Suri a private life while also opening up about her just enough to satisfy fans. In fact, earlier this year, Katie revealed that raising Suri is actually paramount to her acting/directing career, and being a present parent is her number one priority — are you listening, Tom?

“It’s very important that I’m present and [Suri] has a stable, innocent childhood,” Katie told Town & Country for their April issue. “I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.” The star also added, “This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be … My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. Aw, how sweet is THAT?

Tom, however, reportedly RARELY sees his daughter. “Things change and there is different agreements, like in any divorce, where you work out schedules,” he said during a deposition taken in Los Angeles on Sept. 9 over claims that he’d “abandoned” his daughter after his and Katie’s 2012 divorce.“It’s just a different set of circumstances. It certainly does not mean that I’ve abandoned my daughter.”

