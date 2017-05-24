Are T.I. & Tiny Fighting On Instagram? See The Posts That Have Fans Taking Sides

Tiny And T.I.

Can you even handle the shade? T.I. and Tiny are going at it on Instagram if these new posts are any indication, and fans are losing their minds over the drama. See the pointed messages between the estranged couple that are making everyone freak out!

T.I., 36, and Tiny, 41, are going at it again! It all started when T.I. reposted a message from actor DL Hughley, 54, who wrote: “Don’t EVER disrespect somebody who ALWAYS made sure you were straight.” It was obviously directed toward his soon-to-be-ex-wife, who did not take it sitting down. She fired back with a message of her own (“Ain’t Perfect…But I’m Solid,”) and adding, “Rare & exceptional…blessed and highly favored,” in the caption. Yas, Tiny.

Obviously, fans are going crazy at the new shade. “You disrespected TINYYYYYY,” one fan commented on T.I.’s post. In general, fans seem to be siding with Tiny. “Hells yea!!! You are as solid as they come girl!!! Show em how it’s done!!!!!” one person wrote. It’s unclear as to what set the pair off this time, but as T.I. continues to flaunt his new relationship with Bernice Bergos, 37, it’s not too surprising that Tiny is feeling defensive. And you have to admit that she responded to T.I. with a rather positive barb, if you can even call it that!

All this being said, can we all agree that it’s just a little bit petty for the couple to be hashing it out on Instagram? See their posts below and decide for yourself:

That ain't Solid. RNS. A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on May 21, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Rare & exceptional… Blessed & Highly Favored 🙏🏽👑💨 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on May 22, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this latest drama between T.I. and Tiny? Tell us who you’re rooting for!

