Tiny & T.I. Avoid Each Other While Filming Son’s Birthday Party For Reality Show

Courtesy of Vh1

It has got to be really uncomfortable for T.I. and Tiny to keep filming their reality show while they’re going through a divorce. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE eyewitness details on how they avoided each other while taping their son’s recent birthday party.

Awkward! T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, are continuing to film their reality show The Family Hustle even though they’re divorcing and he’s been hanging out with new lady Bernice Burgos, 37. They’re still parents to three great kids and came together as a family unit to celebrate son Major turning nine-years-old on May 16. The former couple played nice for his big birthday party and an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what went down. “T.I. & Tiny threw a party for their son Major here at Slingshot in Atlanta on Sunday May 21st and they filmed the party for their reality show on VH1. T.I. & Tiny were getting along pretty good, they asked to be left alone for the night and to respect their privacy so no one took any selfies with them nor did anyone try talking with them while they were here,” employee Rachel tells us.

“They seemed like a happy family at the party, there was no conflict or drama. However, T.I. was mainly with his son while Tiny avoided him. She spent the night upstairs, in a private party room away from T.I.” she continues. Ever since Tip has been hitting up Love and Hip Hop‘s sexy Bernice, we can see why Tiny would want to keep her distance from her soon to be ex. Especially since she still has deep feelings for him.

“They had over 30 people at the party, it was a good size party and everyone had a lot of fun, they were good about making it all about the kids,” Rachel adds. Slingshot is Atlanta’s largest amusement center and features everything from go-kart racing to ninja obstacle courses, so it sounds like the perfect place to hold a birthday party for a nine-year-old. We can’t wait to see how the fun goes down — and how the former couple interacts on camera — when the episode finally airs.

Tune in & Watch The Shit hit da fan on The FINAL SEASON of #FamilyHustle continues with a NEW episode TONIGHT at 10/9c on @VH1 #FamilyHustleOverErrrthang A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on May 22, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of The Family Hustle? Have you been watching the final season?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.