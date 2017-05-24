T.I. Trying Not To ‘Infuriate’ Tiny By Keeping Bernice Relationship On ‘Down Low’

REX/Shutterstock

Happy estranged wife, happy life. T.I knows better than to ‘infuriate’ Tiny, which is exactly why he’s trying to keep his new Bernice Burgos romance on the ‘down low.’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the rapper is dodging bullets.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scored. No one understands this better than T.I., 36, who’s doing everything he can to keep Tiny, 41, calm and Bernice Burgos happy at the same time. Satisfying two women’s needs at the same time can’t be easy but he’s managing…for now. “T.I. is trying to keep things with Bernice a little more on the down low now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He regrets letting it get so public so fast.” The rapper is also really busy these days with work, so the last thing he wants is to “make a big spectacle of everything.”

So, why the sudden change of heart? T.I. and Bernice never cared about being the center of attention before. Maybe it has something to do with the screaming match they had with the Xscape singer over the phone. When Bernice called her man’s office number and Tiny accidentally picked up, all hell broke loose. “Tiny went in!!!” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She was yelling and screaming louder than a fire truck in traffic. She basically told Bernice she’s the cause of ruining her marriage and her life.” YIKES!

That must have been the turning point for the hip-hop star because ever since that day he’s been playing peacemaker between the women. “T.I. doesn’t need the drama right now,” the source continues. “He’s trying to focus on his music and tour.” Maybe Tiny and Bernice will play a role in his upcoming album, The Dime Trap, which also features collaborations with legend Dr. Dre. Imagine how juicy those diss tracks would be!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s smart for T.I. to walk on eggshells around Tiny?

