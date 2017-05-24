‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood May Star In A Sex Tape: She Confirms Vivid Meeting

Courtesy of Instagram

Is this an example of the pot calling the kettle black? After years of slamming ‘Teen Mom’ co-star Farrah Abraham for doing porn, it looks like Amber is now following in her footsteps, as Amber confirms she and her fiance, Matt Baier, recently met with Vivid Entertainment CEO Steve Hirsch. Get all the details here!

Matt Baier may have said he’ll never ever marry Amber Portwood, 27, on the May 22 episode of Teen Mom OG, but it looks like a joint sex tape isn’t out of the question. And no, we’re not joking. Amber and Matt met with Vivid Entertainment CEO Steve Hirsch on May 8, TMZ first reported, while they were in town for the MTV Movie & TV Awards. It’s not clear what the meeting was about, but Steve had reached out to Amber many times in the past, regarding her taking part in porn.

Amber and Matt even confirmed their meeting with Steve, telling TMZ, “The meeting with Steven and Vivid was very professional and low key.” They refrained from saying if a deal was made or if they signed a contract on the dotted line, but we’re sure more details will emerge as time goes on.

And if Amber and Matt do get involved in porn, she’ll be the second Teen Mom star to do so. Farrah Abraham, who also stars on Teen Mom OG, took part in TWO porn videos (produced by Vivid). Interestingly, Farrah has always been slammed by her co-stars for doing so, so we find it fascinating that Amber now may be following in her footsteps. Seems a bit hypocritical if you ask us. Click here to see more pics of Amber and Matt!

UPDATE: Amber and Matt have now opened up about their sex tape negotiations. “It’s in consideration. I still have not made up my mind,” Amber told E! News. “I am not strapped for cash. I have a nice house, a nice life. I have everything I need. But I’m a business person.” Amber said the deal could potentially make her millions and she could use that money towards “opening rehab centers all over the world” … “Right now I’m weighing the pros and cons. I’ve called most of my family and they told me they love me no matter what.” At this time, there’s an offer in place that would give Amber and Matt $85,000 as well as 35% of all of the net revenues. And when Matt was asked why they’re considering it after knocking Farrah for doing the same, he said, “The difference here is that Vivid approached Amber. Farrah had to make her tape and sell it to Vivid.” Amber concluded, “I would hope my fans wouldn’t judge me for trying to make more out of life.”

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Amber and Matt are preparing to do porn together? Tell us how you feel below.

