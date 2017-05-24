Breakups are super rough and stressful, but what if you’re ex suggested you stay friends? We’ve got the perfect quiz to see if you guys can actually remain pals or should just call it quits completely!

Nina Dobrev, 28, and Ian Somerhalder, 38, dated for years, but still had to work together on The Vampire Diaries even after they broke up. Ian later married actress Nikki Reed, 29, in 2015 and they’re now expecting their first baby together! The trio had a chill dinner together after Nina and Ian wrapped TVD together in Feb. 2017. “Can’t believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed,” Nina captioned an adorable Instagram of herself hanging with the happy couple.

Emma Stone, 28, and Andrew Garfield, 33, proved that they could remain friends after they’re adorable relationship came to a heartbreaking end. They’ve still managed to stay close even though things didn’t work out between them, but we wouldn’t totally rule a reunion between them just yet. “Andrew went up to Emma and gave her a big hug [at the Governor’s Ball],” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “They spent quite a bit of time talking to each other and flirting with each other. She had a huge smile on her face and they were laughing. They both looked like they were still into each other. It wouldn’t be a shock if they got back together. They still have a tight bond.”

