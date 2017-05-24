Sharna Burgess Claps Back At Normani’s Fans After They Blame Her For ‘DWTS’ Loss

Uh oh. After Normani Kordei lost the ‘DWTS’ trophy ball, her fans went on a Twitter rampage against multiple people — including Sharna Burgess. However, the pro-dancer was NOT having it and shut them down quickly!

Sharna Burgess, 31, is extremely upset with some Fifth Harmony fans who she has accused of coming for her on Twitter after the Dancing With The Stars finale on Tuesday, May 23. Sharna hopped on Twitter in the early morning hours of the following day to tweet that her replies were being “blown up” by angry fans of Normani Kordei, 20, who did not win the season. However, when we looked for tweets hating on Sharna in favor of Normani from before she made the accusation we couldn’t actually find any. Most fans were tweeting her after she claimed she was being hated on, seizing the opportunity to accuse her of looking for attention. Awkward.

“Wait… why my feed blown up with harmonizers hatin on me because Normani didn’t win… lol You should’ve voted as much as you throw shade,” Sharna’s tweet read, which she ended with a peace sign emoji. One fan responded to Sharna’s tweet asking, “Geez Sharna, why so immature?” Another wrote, “I wish you would have more brain cells than RT’s,” attaching a gif of someone flipping their middle finger. Ouch.

Unfortunately, the hate continued from there. “Your just mad Normani has fans and supporters like who cares about you honey this is not the time for you to act like you’re involved,” wrote another Normani/Fifth Harmony fan. Sharna has been silent on Twitter ever since, so hopefully this all comes to an end very soon. But, HollywoodLifers, we have to remind you that bullying on the internet in any way, shape or form is NOT cool.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think went down with Sharna and Normani’s fans? Comment below, let us know what you think about this!