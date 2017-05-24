Remy Ma Hopes Nas Isn’t ‘Stupid Enough’ To Get Serious With Nicki, Her Friends Say

REX/Shutterstock

Remy Ma sees Nas and Nicki Minaj getting close and she’s NOT into it HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Is she trying to sabotage Nicki? You’ll never guess why she’s laughing at the thought of them together!

Remy Ma has been cracking up ever since she heard Nicki Minaj, 34, and Nas, 43, were hanging out. “Remy loves it that Nicki’s with Nas and hopes every time Nicki looks at him, she’s reminded of ‘Shether!” a friend of the 36 year-old rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Nas was the inspiration behind Remy burying Nicki and the fact she’s now trying to be close to him and take pics with him confirms to Remy that Nicki’s truly six feet under!”

Remy has reportedly been a little worried that someone she has looked up to so much would start actually liking her enemy! “Remy idolizes Nas and thinks he’s a true legend in the game and sincerely hopes that he’s not stupid enough to lower his standards and actually become intimate with Nicki,” the insider told us. Remy might have been a little late on that because Nicki basically confirmed on The Ellen Show that she’s been having sleepovers with Nas.

“For Remy, every time she sees Nicki with Nas she laughs and thinks Nicki’s sad and a real glutton for pain,” the source said. Nicki said that she’s been getting closer and closer with the rapper, but explained that they haven’t taken things too far just yet. “I go to [his place],” she explained to Ellen DeGeneres, 59. “I thought him coming to me was too forward.We didn’t do the [nasty] because I’m just chillin’ right now,” she admitted. “I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope.”

