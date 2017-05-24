Priyanka Chopra Promotes ‘Baywatch’ In 6 Stunning Outfits In NYC — Vote For Your Fave

SplashNews

Priyanka Chopra has been all over NYC this week promoting ‘Baywatch’ & she rocked a ton of gorgeous looks. We loved her outfits so much & can’t decide which was our fave. What do you think? VOTE.

Priyanka Chopra, 34, has been out and about in NYC these past two days to promote her new movie, Baywatch, and since arriving in NYC she’s already rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits. We loved all of her looks so much and we can’t decide which one was our favorite — what do you guys think? Let’s start with her premiere look because it was gorgeous. She rocked a silver embellished Roberto Cavalli mini dress with a green blazer on top. She topped her entire look off with dazzling Lorraine Schwartz stud diamond choker and over 30ct of diamond rings.

Some of her other gorgeous looks were her black leather midi dress with a high neck, pleated skirt, and a keyhole cutout at the chest showing off ample cleavage. She paired her leather dress with the ‘Jolana’ heel by SCHUTZ. Priyanka also opted to wear a flowy black La Ligne Bardot Dress with buttons down the front of the skirt and paired it with a teal coat.

From then on, her looks only got better. She rocked a khaki jumpsuit that hugged her frame perfectly and our personal favorite look — a high-waisted bright purple leather maxi skirt with a thick silver circle belt cinching in her waist. Tucked into the skirt was a crisp white peasant blouse, and she topped the look off with white ankle-strap sandals. Last but never least, she donned a flowy strapless sundress with a ruched pink bodice and a flowy black and teal skirt. She is so flawless, we can’t even handle it!

What do you guys think of Priyanka’s outfits — which one was your favorite? VOTE.

