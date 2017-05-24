‘Baywatch’ Hair — Get Sexy, Undone Waves Like Priyanka Chopra & Kelly Rohrbach

REX/Shutterstock

‘Baywatch’ babes Priyanka Chopra and Kelly Rohrbach have been promoting the new movie rocking sexy, undone waves. We have expert tips so you can copy their style in just a few, easy steps!

Baywatch hits theaters on May 25, and it’s sure to be a massive hit! Another slam dunk? The beauty looks of stars like Priyanka Chopra and Kelly Rohrbach! That sexy, undone wave hairstyle is PERFECT for summer and so easy to do. Priyanka is actually a Pantene brand ambassador, so you can get her look with their amazing products. Start with the Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo. Next, apply the Smooth Heat Protecting Spray on damp hair and blow dry. Use a large curling iron to create soft waves, starting at the mid-shaft. Once hair is cool, rake fingers through, and finish with the AirSpray Strong Hold Hairspray.

Hairstylist Peter Butler created Kelly’s look for the NYC premiere using Schwarzkopf GLISS and Schwarzkopf got2b products, and he is sharing his expert tips below! The best part is that every product is $5.99 or less! Here’s how to copy Kelly’s exact look:

“1. Before Peter started styling, Kelly used the Schwarzkopf GLISS™ Ultimate Repair Anti-Damage Mask to make her hair shiny and smooth.

2. Next, Peter prepped her hair with Schwarzkopf got2b Guardian Angel Flat Iron Balm and blow dried.

3. Peter trimmed her ends ever so slightly to make sure her hair looked fresh and gorgeous.

4. Peter curled and set her hair, using the Schwarzkopf got2b Mess Merizing Texturizing Hairspray for texture.

5. He created a low, side part and brushed out her waves for a very modern feel.

6. Peter completed the look with Schwarzkopf göt2b Volumaniac Hairspray for extra body.”

The result? An amazing Hollywood chic look! It’s effortless but done in the right way. Priyanka paired her waves with a purple lipstick. She always looks SO GOOD in bold lip colors! Kelly went the opposite way rocking nude lips and sexy, smokey eye makeup. Both ladies looked lovely! We can’t wait to see this sure-to-be-hysterical movie!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch hair? What about Kelly Rohrbach’s wavy hairstyle?

