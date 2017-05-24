May 24 Powerball Winning Numbers Revealed: Did You Win $250 Million Jackpot?

REX/Shutterstock

‘Did I win?!?’ That’s the question on everyone’s minds today, May 24, after the big $250 million Powerball drawing, as we wait to find out who grabbed the jackpot. So, do you feel lucky? Check the winning numbers and find out if you’ve scored it big!

You had a 1 in 292,201,338.00 chance of winning the Powerball lottery today, May 24. But, hey, that’s still a chance! If you were one of the dreamers who bought a ticket for the drawing, in hopes of winning the $250 million jackpot, listen up, cause here are the winning numbers. You ready? Okay! The numbers announced during the 10:59 pm ET drawing on May 24 are 28, 32, 33, 38, 62, and the Powerball was 15.

Shoot, those weren’t ours. Did you have them?!? If so, CONGRATULATIONS! That is absolutely amazing news! What do you plan to do with your winnings? For those of you who didn’t win, well, the odds were stacked against you. And you can take comfort in the fact that the winner only gets a $154.8 million cash payout. So, yay? You should also know this is nowhere near the biggest jackpot in Powerball history. Click here to see pictures of the Mega Millions lottery.

The record-breaking $1.6 billion drawing happened back in January 2016 and was won by a very, very lucky group of workers in Tennessee. Another big one happened just this year in February, when an Indiana player scored it big in the $435 Powerball jackpot, the 10th largest in the game’s history. So don’t fret! You could still win it someday! Maybe. Just don’t say we didn’t warn you about the odds! But, you know, we still totally support you too!

HollywoodLifers, did you win any cash in the $250 million Powerball drawing? What are you going to do with it if you did? Will you play again next time if you didn’t? Let us know below!

