Powerball Jackpot Hits $250 Million: Watch Live Stream Of The Epic Drawing

You’ve got the golden ticket! Well, maybe. Today, May 24, is the day the drawing will be made for the $250 Powerball jackpot and if you’re like us, you are gonna be glued to a screen to see if you are the lucky winner. But if you aren’t near a TV, don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered!

So, there hasn’t been a Powerball jackpot winner in over two months, meaning tonight’s, May 24, winner has got to be you, right? Well, we can dream, can’t we? But in order to find out right away if you’ve grabbed the $250 million prize (well, an estimated $154.8 million cash payout) you’re gonna have to tune in to the live drawing. Now if you aren’t gonna be near a TV when they announce the winning numbers you don’t have to worry about missing out because there is a live stream right here!

The most reliable way to see the live drawing online is via the Powerball website. The drawing is held at 10:59 p.m. ET, so that’s when you can see it, but that is NOT when you should try to open up the live stream. Oh no, that site is gonna be overrun by people trying to watch the drawing at that time, so we recommend you open up the live steam several hours before and just leave it up on your device while you go about your business! Click here to see pictures of the Mega Millions Lottery.

We are really hoping we score it big this time around, but it wouldn’t break our hearts too much if we don’t. After all, this is nowhere near the biggest drawing in history. The record-breaking $1.6 billion drawing took place in January 2016 and was won by a group of Tennessee workers. And on Feb. 22 one player in Indiana won the $435 Powerball jackpot, the 10th largest in the game’s history.

