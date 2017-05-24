Pippa Middleton Reportedly Spent $200,000 To Look Perfect On Her Wedding Day

REX/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton allegedly went to physical and financial extremes on bridal beauty procedures to make sure she looked perfect as she walked down the aisle on May 20, according to a new report. We’re breaking it down below!

Pippa Middleton wed James Matthews at the St. Mark’s Church in Berkshire, England on Saturday, May 20, and it was the social event of the season. The world’s eyes were on Pippa and her sister Kate Middleton at the wedding. When your sister is literally a princess, you want to look and feel good on your wedding day! Pippa reportedly spent $200,000 on “spa treatments, nonsurgical procedures, and luxurious products” before her wedding, according to OK! magazine. It all started with “a team of styling experts” that cost $83,000 to make sure Pippa and the bridal party looked perfect from head to toe.

As far as her body makeover, she sculpted her arms (THEY DO LOOK AMAZING) and contoured her butt, which was $25,000. OK! claims she had a nonsurgical face-lift, which was $35,000 and teeth whitening and straightening. which was another $30,000. Excuse me, but I did that “teeth makeover” before my wedding, and that number seems super high to me. Pippa hit the spa for two days of treatments before the big day.

She got a “detox mud bath, a beeswax facial, full-body diamond-dust exfoliation, and a gold-laced mani-pedi.” Cost: $15,000. She also reportedly dyed her hair with Himalayan henna to make sure it was super shiny — that was another $5,000. Finally, her makeup bag full of expensive products like lipsticks, foundation, perfume, and skincare totals $8,000. All these numbers seem a little exaggerated to me, but I’m definitely aware of the costs brides put in to look amazing on their wedding day. And those are “normal” people! I can’t imagine the pressure to look perfect when you are being watched by millions.

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Pippa Middleton’s wedding makeup and hair? Do you think she spent that much on beauty before her big day?

