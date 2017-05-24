Melania & Ivanka Trump Channel Michelle Obama In Veils As They Meet The Pope

REX/Shutterstock

After forgoing headscarves in Saudi Arabia, both Melania and Ivanka Trump followed tradition and wore long-sleeved black dresses and veils as they met with Pope Francis, just like Michelle Obama and many first ladies before her.

Melania, 47, and Ivanka Trump, 35, joined President Donald Trump at The Vatican in Rome on May 24, where they both opted for long-sleeved black ensembles as they met Pope Francis. Like Michelle Obama did upon meeting Pope Benedict in 2009, both Melania and Ivanka wore traditional veils, or mantillas, upon their encounter. It is considered customary for women to wear a veil and a black ensemble as a sign of respect when they meet the Pope.

Ivanka and Melania respected tradition with their outfits, as former first ladies, (including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Nancy Reagan, and Jacqueline Kennedy), all wore long-sleeved black ensembles and veils upon their encounters. Melania selected a Dolce and Gabbana ensemble for the occasion, and her decision to wear a look from the Italian label was an appropriate choice as the Vatican borders Rome.

Although wearing a veil and a long-sleeved black ensemble is required for a woman to meet the Pope, their decision was a hot topic, especially since both ladies decided to forgo the traditional headscarf in the Middle East. It wasn’t surprising to see them opt out of wearing headscarves, as they aren’t required for foreign women visiting the area and many western female officials, (including former First Lady Michelle Obama), have also opted to not wear headscarves.

As first lady, Melania is beginning to carve out a distinct look with her fashion choices as her outfits often include bold shoulders and military influences, while she often mixes more classic silhouettes with bold, printed pumps. Melania has also managed to pay homage to former first ladies like Jacqueline Kennedy in tailored skirt suits and oversized belts, like Michelle Obama.

