Manchester United Wins 2017 Europa League: Dominates Ajax 2-0 To Take Title

Rex/Shutterstock

They did it! Manchester United, in the wake of the terrorist attack that hit their home city, went out and won the 2017 Europa League title. They beat Ajax on May 24, winning 2-0 to take the title and earn a spot in next season’s Champions League.

It didn’t take long for Manchester United to stake a claim on the Europa League title. Paul Pogba, 24, launched a shot that soared by the defenders to put United up, 1-0, at the 18th minute. After that, it was pretty much academic for Jose Mourinho’s side, who continued to fight for the title in front of a packed Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. After halftime, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 28, hooked the ball high, putting United up 2-0 at the 48th minute. In a powerful moment, Wayne Rooney, 31, was substituted at the 90th minute, making what might well be his last appearance in a Manchester United shirt. Wow. There were tears everywhere when the final whistle blew, as United capped their 2016-17 season with some silverware. Congratulations!

What an emotional week for Manchester United. After an ISIS terrorist conducted a suicide bombing that killed 23 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester United, this game turned into something incredibly personal for Manchester United. The club held an emotional moment of silence during practice before this game, before heading out to give their city a reason to smile following that deadly attack.

So ends the 46th season of the Europa League. Manchester United qualified for the Europa League by finishing fifth in the 2016-17 Premier League season, just three points behind fourth-place Manchester City. Though they missed out on the Champions League, United didn’t slack off in the Europa League. In the Group stage, they finished behind Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü. While Fener fell to Russia’s FC Krasnodar in the Round of 32, Manchester thrived, putting away AS Saint-Étienne. Though Manchester lost twice during the Group Stage, they remained undefeated in the knockout rounds, as they beat FC Rostov, Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht, and Celta Vigo, earning their spot in the final.

Goal: Mkhitaryan scores to double United's lead and give us breathing space. #Mufc #UELFinal pic.twitter.com/WOYvSHllyk — MUFC Videos & Vines (@UnitedVines_) May 24, 2017

Pogba scores to give Man United 1-0 lead against Ajax. Pogboom!#UELfinal

pic.twitter.com/dUaWyxGlYg — Roro O'Monstro.™ (@Roromeo_MUFC10) May 24, 2017

Wayne Rooney comes on to a serious reception #captain pic.twitter.com/2GdV6XckkO — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 24, 2017

Ajax dominated the group stage, winning the group (which included Celta, by the way.) They sent Legia Warsaw back to Poland in the Round of 32, before moving on to beat F.C. Copenhagen, FC Schalke 04 and Lyon in the knockout round. Though Ajax remained undefeated in the Group Stage, their perfect record didn’t survive the knockout round. They lost a leg to Copenhagen, Schalke and Lyon. Whereas Manchester suffered their losses early and adapted to dominate the back end of the tournament, Ajax started strong before struggling towards the end.

Now that this game is done, the two can rest easy – but not for long. Qualifying to the 2017-18 Europa League begins on June 19, with 102 teams from all over Europe battling to make it to the Group Stage. That part of the tournament kicks off on Aug. 25, one day after the Champions League begins its group stage. So, congratulations to the champs but don’t get too comfy. The new season begins sooner than you think!

Did your favorite team win the Europa League title, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.