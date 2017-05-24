Lauren Jauregui ‘Pissed’ Normani Kordei Lost ‘DWTS’: We Know ‘Who Really Won’

Everyone was shocked when Normani Kordei came in third place on ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ but nobody more so than her friend and bandmate, Lauren Jauregui, who took to Twitter afterward to share her frustration.

Lauren Jauregui and the girls of Fifth Harmony showed up to the Dancing With the Stars finale to support their girl, Normani Kordei, but they definitely weren’t expecting her to come in third place! The girls all looked totally shocked when the results were read, but Lauren took to Twitter afterward to express how angry the decision really made her. “Well we all know who REALLY won that right?!” she wrote. “My bby girl is the queen for LYF @NormaniKordei I’ll make u a mirror trophy. I’m high key pissed lol.”

Meanwhile, the rest of 5H remained a bit more contained. While Ally Brooke Hernandez has yet to take to social media at all following the live show, Dinah Jane Hansen wrote on Twitter, “Not one week did you leave me disappointed. So proud of you sis @NormaniKordei! @iamValC thank you for bringing out the best of my girl. Thank you harmonizers for bringing us this far into the competition xx you are forever loved!” However, Dinah Jane did also allude that something was rigged in the DWTS system when she added, “Lol I know damn well Harmonizers game through with them votes though?? Was goin onnn..”

Weeeeellllllllllllll we all know who REALLY won that right?! My bby girl is the queen for LYF @NormaniKordei I'll make u a mirror trophy — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2017

I'm high key pissed lol — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2017

Despite having higher scores than second place David Ross all season, Normani clearly fell short when it came to receiving enough votes compared to the beloved baseball player. However, the season 24 champion, Rashad Jennings, was more on-par with Normani’s scores week after week, and deservedly won the Mirror Ball.

