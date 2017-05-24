Kylie Jenner Warns Bella Thorne Not To ‘Fall For Charming Player’ Scott Disick

REX/Shutterstock

That’s what friends are for, right? Kylie Jenner’s got her girl, Bella Thorne’s back when it comes to Scott Disick. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kylie is out to protect Bella from her sister’s ex, because she knows how he treats women. You’ve got to hear this!

Although Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 33, have been getting very cozy in Cannes, the Kardashian family aren’t out to get her. Well, at least Kylie Jenner, 19, isn’t. “Kylie has a lot of love for Scott, but she still wants to protect her friend from him and his player ways,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Wow.

“While things between the new couple may be casual right now, Kylie shot Bella a few texts warning her about Scott and his dating habits,” our source revealed. Ky warned Bella not to fall too hard for Scott and his charming ways.

“The last thing Kylie wants is for Scott to break the heart of one of her friends,” our source added. Awe! Scott has been around the Kardashian family for over a decade now, so Kylie knows all too well “how quickly he moves through flings.” Don’t we all… as seen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

Scott and Bella were first spotted out having dinner together at Hollywood hotspot, Catch LA on May 15. The pair attempted go about their date night incognito, but fans quickly caught on that they were together when Bella’s social media tipped them off. Her white fur jacket happened to match that of the woman’s jacket in photos with Scott. Then, the pair reportedly went out on the town after their meal together.

Less than a week after their night out, Scott and Bella sparked romance rumors, once again, when they jetted off to Cannes together [May 22]. The duo hit up the Cannes Film Festival, where Hollywood’s hottest stars have been since May 17 — including Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her new beau, Younes Bendjima, 24. So, you can see how all of this may easily end in a colossal amount of drama.

While Kourt and her model man have been getting cozy on yachts and jet skis in Cannes, Scott has been doing the same with Bella. The notorious partier and the actress have been in Cannes for less than 24 hours, yet they’ve already managed to be photographed with their hands all over each other. Scott was seen fondling Bella’s upper body, while her top appeared to be partially off! Talk about battle of the exes.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott and Bella?

