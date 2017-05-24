Kourtney Kardashian Wraps Arms Around Younes, 24, While Scott Disick Loves Up Bella

Backgrid

One day after kissing Younes Bendjima on a private yacht, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted wrapping her arms around her model beau in the South of France on the back of a jet ski. Meanwhile, ex Scott Disick couldn’t keep his hands off a bikini-clad Bella Thorne.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 38, trip to France with Younes Bendjima, 24, has been an absolute whirlwind! The typically low-key couple, who adventured on a jet ski together on May 24 in the port of Callice, didn’t care about flaunting her affection in front of photographers. For the past few days, the reality star and the model have been ALL OVER each other. Exhibit A — when they cuddled on the balcony of her Eden Roc Hotel room in Cannes on the day of the annual film festival. Pajama-clad Kourtney looked so safe and secure in his toned biceps. Exhibit B — they clutched onto each other’s bodies on the back of a jet ski. Kourtney was smiling from ear to ear on the ride!

But wait, there’s one more Cannes couple we have to talk about. Scott Disick and Bella Thorne may have stolen Kourtney and Younes’ thunder. On the same day that the mother-of-three held hands with her new boyfriend, Scott and Bella were pictured sipping rosé in their swimsuits on a beautiful dock in the French Riviera. At one point the not-so-reformed bad boy grabbed her BOOB over her bikini! At this point we have to wonder, is Scott really into Bella — or is he just using her to make Kourtney jealous? It’s no secret that he’s NOT a fan of her new romance with Younes, so could he have ulterior motives?

“Scott is seething over their relationship actually,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney knows she’s being photographed and is really flashing the PDA. He’s desperately hoping for an awkward run-in with Kourtney in Cannes and wants to make her uncomfortable by flaunting Bella around in France.” Uh oh…there may be some collateral damage in Scott’s plan.

HollywoodLifers, who’s the hotter Cannes couple — Younes and Kourtney, or Scott and Bella?

