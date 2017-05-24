Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Having ‘Wild Sex’ In Cannes

SplashNews

Kourtney Kardashian is one lucky lady. Not only is she dating Younes Bendjima, a model nearly 20 years her junior, she’s also enjoying ‘wild sex’ with him in Cannes. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the reality star got her groove back.

Props to Kourtney Kardashian, 38, for finding a serious upgrade in her life. New boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, is basically the hotter, younger (and nicer) version of Scott Disick. “Kim and Khloe [Kardashian] are happy that their sister is hooking up with a sexy guy like Younes,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve been teasing her that she finally got her back thanks to her young man and all the wild sex they are having in Cannes. Kim and Khloe want Kourtey to relax and live a little, so if that means enjoying the hot bod of a younger man, then they are all for it!”

So far Cannes has been an absolute love-fest for the reality star and the model, who usually do a pretty good job of avoiding photographers back home in Los Angeles. Just look at all the PDA they’ve been flaunting overseas! Kissing, hand-holding, cuddling on the balcony of her Eden Roc Hotel, and even jet skiing in the port of Callice! Remember when the mother-of-three used to be obsessed with collecting coupons and hated the idea of leaving her kids for a single day? Younes has clearly awakened this adventurous and frisky side to her that we (and her family) knew was there all along.

Speaking her of her little ones, who is watching Reign, Penelope, and Mason? Both their responsibility-free parents are totally living it up in France right now. Obviously the children are not with their father, who is too busy sipping rosé and grabbing Bella Thorne‘s boob. Yes, you read that correctly. Kourtney and Younes aren’t the only ones heating things up internationally. Scott and his new fling also can’t keep their hands off each other, despite the fact that her friends and family DON’T approve of her choice in men.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Kourtney has a hotter sex life with, Scott or Younes?

