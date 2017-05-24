Kim & Kanye: Watch Their First Dance As Husband & Wife In Throwback Wedding Video

Courtesy of Instagram

Can you believe it’s already been three years since Kim Kardashian tied the knot with Kanye West in Florence? On the day of their third wedding anniversary, a romantic video debuted online of the couple’s first dance as husband and wife.

Prepare to feel a huge sense of nostalgia. One of the biggest events of 2014, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West’s, 39, wedding in beautiful Florence, Italy, feels like it happened just yesterday. Photos of their big deal popped up all over the place, from media outlets to social media, but this is the first time we’re seeing footage from their first dance as husband and wife. The couple swayed in each other’s arms to John Legend‘s “All Of Me” on a massive dance floor decorated with mirrors, chandeliers, and a grande piano. The reality star and the “Famous” rapper also shared a passionate kiss in the middle of their dance.

Ever since that joyous day, Kim and Kanye have been taking on the world day by day as a team — and eventually, as a family unit with children Saint and North. The couple vowed to stay together through sickness and health, for richer or poorer, and for better or worse. Life has served up a great deal of ups and downs, including the traumatic robbery during Paris Fashion Week and the UCLA hospitalization that happened shortly afterward. The important thing is that Kim and the hip-hop star always managed to fight the storm together.

We know what you’re wondering — what does a power couple like Kim and Kanye do for their wedding anniversary? Surprisingly, they enjoyed a really chill and low-key day at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA with North. The mother-of-two also posted the sweetest Instagram picture of herself holding her hubby’s hand. “3 down, a lifetime to go,” she captioned the post with a red heart emoji. We can’t wait to see what the next 3 years will bring!

First wedding dance 💕 #HappyAnniversaryKimYe A post shared by TeamKanyeDaily (@teamkanyedaily) on May 24, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

