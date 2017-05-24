Kendall Jenner Rocks Thong Bodysuit: Copies Kim & Kourtney Kardashian In Booty Battle

Courtesy of Instagram

Suns out, buns out — that is if you’re a Kardashian/Jenner! Kendall Jenner’s thong picture is giving her sisters a run for their money — but who do YOU think rocked the trend best? VOTE.

Kendall Jenner, 21, took a page out of her big sister’s book when she posed for the latest photo shoot for her Kendall & Kylie collection, where she frolicked in a field of daisies, all while wearing nothing more than a white thong bodysuit — and she’s certainly giving her sisters some competition in the booty department!

This wasn’t the first time Kendall seemed inspired by her big sisters, as she recently showed off her pert posterior while sunning herself in an itty bitty, teenie-weenie, yellow bikini on a yacht in Cannes with her big sis, Kourtney Kardashian — and Kendall can certainly keep up with her famous family! Kim Kardashian made waves when she hit the beach in Mexico on a girls trip with her big sis, Kourt, where Kim left little to the imagination as she frolicked with her famous booty out.

Big sis Kourt also stripped down to a thong bathing suit on the trip, taking to Instagram to show off her curves in a tiny bathing suit while she celebrated. While Kim is known for bearing her butt, her little sis Kylie Jenner definitely follows in her famous footsteps. In fact, last year she took to Instagram to share her own belfie where she wore nothing more than a thong bathing suit.

The thong seems to be the swimsuit of choice for summer, (at least according to the stylish celeb set), however, are you going to embrace the sexy swimwear trend this summer or is it too over-the-top for your taste?

While there’s no denying the fact that the Kardashian/Jenner gals love to flaunt their curves, who do you think rocked the thong trend better? Check out their looks above and VOTE. Who should win this booty battle?

