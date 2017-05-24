Justin Bieber Raps Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ In Epic Remix At 1Oak Nightclub

REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely the best thing we’ve seen all day. Everyone’s favorite pop star Justin Bieber was caught rapping Kendrick Lamar’s track ‘Humble’ at 1Oak nightclub in NYC on May 23 and the clips of him mixing up the hit are amazing!

Justin Bieber, 23, is a man of many talents, including rapping. Several fans spotted the “Sorry” singer at New York City hotspot 1Oak on May 23 performing Kendrick Lamar‘s epic DAMN. single, “Humble,” and man, was his take on the track GOOD. The Biebs grabbed the mic and spit out a few bars, including, “I’m that new Jason Bourne, reborn, a revelation.” YAS!

Justin may have been in the club to celebrate one of his greatest achievements so far. The pop star made history this week when he topped the Billboard Hot 100 in back-to-back weeks after contributing the hook to DJ Khaled‘s “I’m The One,” (which also featured Chance The Rapper, Migos’ Quavo and Lil Wayne) and contributing some lyrics in Spanish to a remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito.” We would love to actually see Justin fully remix “Humble,” for real. We mean lay down an officially single and release it. Now that would truly be epic. Click here to see pictures of Justin looking sexy.

The singer seemed to be having a really amazing night at the club, except for that little incident where he totally forgot the lyrics to his hit “Despacito” when he was performing it live for the crowd. But, hey, nobody is perfect, right? As long as us Bieber super fans keep getting these spur of the moment performances from the singer we will be happy for a long time to come!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin’s remix of Kendrick’s epic song “Humble”? Do you think he will record a full track of the hit? Would you want him to? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.