Justin Bieber Forgets Lyrics When Singing ‘Despacito’ Live: Oops — Take A Look

Qué está mal, Justin Bieber? The singer, 23, had a major problem while trying to sing his hit, “Despacito” at 1OAK in New York City on May 23, backed by The Chainsmokers. Despite the fact that the “Despacito” remix features him on the majority of the song, he couldn’t manage to get through the Spanish chorus when he hopped on the mike. Well, execept the word “despacito”. Oops! The performance wasn’t his best, but he persevered.

Justin sang his heart out, but then when he got to the chorus, he began saying “blah blah blah dada dada blah” instead of singing en español. We have to give him props, though. He’s really trying to get through the song, and he was probably feeling terrible up there forgetting the lyrics. He played the smooth move of getting the audience to sing, instead, as captured in footage obtained by TMZ. Everyone immediately forgot about the gaffe and kept partying. Nice!

“Despacito” is a totally infectious hit by Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi. It’s the first Spanish-language song to top the charts since 1996. Everyone loves this song, including Kourtney Kardashian, 38, who was caught jamming to it while on her girls trip with Kim Kardashian, 36, and friends. Kourtney, who’s been connected to Justin in the past, was busting a move to the hit, twerking and jumping up and down in her hotel lobby while wearing a crop top and miniskirt. Hot!

