J.R. Smith & Wife Finally Take Baby Home After Almost 5 Mos. In NICU — Sweet Pics

She’s finally strong enough! After nearly 5 harrowing months of doctors and tests, J.R. Smith & his wife Jewel took their baby girl, Dakota, home for the very 1st time! Sharing the emotional news on Instagram, the NBA player thanked fans for the prayers they sent after ‘Kota’ was born 5 whole months early!

J.R. Smith, 31, and his wife Jewel Harris Smith were expecting their baby daughter Dakota, 5 months, to arrive in October 2017. The newborn, however, had other plans and ended up arriving in January instead. Since, the Cleveland Cavaliers player and his family — including two daughters Demi and Peyton Smith — have been on an emotional rollercoaster. The foursome finally received good news though when they were told Dakota was healthy enough to be taken home! Taking to Instagram on May 23, J.R. posted a beautiful collage, revealing the news that he and Jewel were able to leave the hospital with their baby girl at last.

“We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep 🍼🍼🍼 #KotasHome,” the b-ball star captioned the image. The next day, on May 24, J.R. shared a Woman Crush Wednesday post, which, of course, featured his lovely daughters — including Dakota. “#wcws😍 📸 @jewey808 (My big WCW),” the athlete wrote. Aw! Since Dakota’s extremely premature birth, she’s faced a tough recovery in the NICU. Slowly but surely though, she continued to improve.

In fact, just a few months ago she had her breathing tube removed, and two weeks ago she reached six pounds! For those who need a refresher, J.R. and Jewel, who tied the knot in August 2016, shared news of Dakota’s early birth in a video posted to Uninterrupted on Jan. 7. “We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days,” the NBA star said. “We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She’s five days old today and her name is Dakota and she weighs one pound.”

We’re so happy Dakota is finally healthy and strong enough to come home! We wish the best for the precious newborn and can’t wait to watch her grow.

