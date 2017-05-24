Joe Alwyn Vows To Stay ‘Very Normal’ Despite High-Profile Taylor Swift Romance

REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift’s man, Joe Alwyn, will not succumb to the limelight no matter who he’s dating! That’s what a new report is claiming after their romance recently became everyone’s obsession! He reportedly isn’t changing a thing about his lifestyle. So, what does that mean for Tay?

Joe Alwyn, 26, is very “private and low-key,” a source tells PEOPLE, in their new June 5 issue. Which means, he won’t be getting caught up in the fame tornado that is Taylor Swift, 27. But, don’t mistake Joe’s kept lifestyle for a split. He and Tay are still seeing each other in private, of course.

After Joe and Taylor’s romance recently became public knowledge, he’s allegedly determined to live his life the way he did before Taylor — low key. The actor will remain “very normal and down-to-earth,” while their romance continues to escalate.

And, Taylor is completely on-board with her man’s feelings. “She has been insanely private with Joe,” the source said. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos… She has learned from her past.” When it comes down to the new romance, “Joe and Taylor are on the same page about their relationship.” Awe!

Like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, Taylor’s keeping this romance very close to her heart. “She is terrified of making the same mistakes in her relationship with Joe, so she is doing everything she can to protect her love life,” our source said. We don’t blame her since her breakups with Tom Hiddleston, 36, and Calvin Harris, 33, played out in the public eye in 2016.

In case you needed further proof that Joe is completely grounded, he even admitted that fame wouldn’t get the best of him [pre Taylor]. “It’s really exciting to have people excited about… me, but it’s hard to get caught up in that,” the actor told PEOPLE last fall about his thriving fame. “Maybe it’s just my nature. I just want to take things a day at a time.” We love his attitude!

Taylor and Joe have reportedly been dating in secret for months now, and she’s even gotten to know his family, according to the mag. The pair were first spotted attending a Kings Of Leon concert last Oct. 2016 with a group of friends, and then at Joe’s film, Bill Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in LA in Nov.

It’s even been reported that Tay and Joe were hooked up by their mutual friends, Gigi Hadid, 21, and Emma Stone, 28! So, we’re hoping that the new couple will make their red carpet debut very soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Joe and Taylor will last?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.