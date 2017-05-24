‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Denied Full Custody Of Son Jace After Court Battle With Her Mom

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! ‘Teen Mom 2′ star Jenelle Evans’ battle to regain custody of her first-born son Jace has hit another roadblock. We’ve got the details on why the seven-year-old will continue to keep living with his grandma Barb.

Is Jenelle Evans ever going to get custody of her son Jace? It seems like it’s never going to happen as she’s been trying to win back her parental rights over seven-year-old son Jace for years after signing over custody to her mom Barb back when he was a baby. On May 24 she was denied full parental rights yet again after a mediator ruled that the boy will remain with his grandma. The upside is that they are working on a new schedule where the 25-year-old mother of three will get to spend more time with her first-born and have him overnight on more days.

We’ve seen first hand how strained the relationship is between Jenelle and Barb, as she called her mom a “b*tch” to Teen Mom 2 producers during a Mar. 6. episode after a miscommunication happened involving the handing off of Jace. She started screaming at her mom in front of her son, which was SO unhealthy for the little boy to see. He looked so sad and hurt while watching his mother scream into the phone. The reality star then claimed that her ma just wants to be famous and demanded that she not get any more camera time on Teen Mom 2. It looks like that’s not coming true, as MTV cameras were reportedly at the courthouse to capture a tearful Jenelle’s reaction after being denied full custody of Jace yet again. The drama involving her battle with Barb is obviously going to be an upcoming plotline.

Jenelle has her hands full these days with five-month-old daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, her third child and first baby with boyfriend David Eason. She also has a two-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith. As we’ve seen on the show, David isn’t exactly the best daddy material for her sons, as he’s yelled at Jace for “screaming like a little girl” and that Kaiser is a “little b*tch just like his father.” Ouch. The North Carolina judge saw that the relative tranquility of life with Barb seems to be in the best interest of the little boy for now.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jenelle will ever get full custody of Jace? Or is he better off living with Barb?

