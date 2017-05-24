Irina Shayk Debuts Incredible Post-Baby Body & Cleavage In Stunning Cannes Dress: Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Irina Shayk may not be pregnant anymore, but she was certainly glowing at the Cannes Film Festival! Making her 1st red carpet appearance since giving birth to a baby girl just 2 months ago, the model wowed in a yellow gown that perfectly hugged all of her curves.

Irina Shayk, 31, welcomed a baby girl, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, with Bradley Cooper, 42, on March 21, and already she’s back on the red carpet, flaunting her model frame as if she never gave birth at all! Showing off her super impressive figure — and leaving little to the imagination — Irina blew us away with her toned body and golden Atelier Versace gown while making an appearance at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 23. The Victoria’s Secret model graced the red carpet for the screening of Naomi Kawase’s Hikari, and we could not get enough of her sparkling dress. I mean, did you SEE that thigh-high slit?

Polishing off her glamorous look, Irina wore Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and her dark locks in loose side-swept waves. “Such an amazing time being back in Cannes with my @lorealmakeup family!” Irina posted via Instagram that same night. “Can’t thank you enough @donatella_versace for this beautiful custom dress..#LorealCannes #LorealMakeUp #lorraineschwartz.” Featuring a plunging neckline and daring slit, there’s no question the new mom turned heads on the carpet. But while her enviable figure was totally on-point, perhaps it was her confidence that REALLY took this look to the next level. The woman KNOWS how to work it!

Fans got a taste of Irina’s post-pregnancy body just last month when she posted a current bikini pic of herself lounging on a floatie in the pool. It had been less than one month since the star welcomed her daughter, and already her baby bump had completely disappeared! “Pre-sunset 🌅😍 #currentsituation,” she captioned the stunning swimsuit photo. We’re dying to know her weight-loss secret!

