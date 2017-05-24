Iggy Azalea & Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Giggling & Cozying Up’ On Romantic Bowling Date

REX/Shutterstock

From the football field to the bowling alley, Odell Beckham Jr. knows how to impress the ladies! Rumored girlfriend Iggy Azalea was spotted ‘giggling and cozying up’ to the NFL superstar on a romantic date that ended on a very sweet note.

Rumors surrounding Iggy Azalea‘s, 26, close friendship with Odell Beckham Jr., 24, have been swirling for weeks, ever since the pair partied together at Demi Lovato‘s house on May 13. Now, HollywoodLife.com has learned that the rapper and NFL superstar enjoyed a romantic bowling date together at Bowlero in Woodland Hills on May 22. “They were with a small group of friends and rented the full venue out for their group, just having fun, bowling and eating throughout their visit,” a source told us. “Odell and Iggy munched on yummy chicken skewers, chicken tenders, pigs in a blanket, and assorted dessert.” Talk about a sweet ending!

We’re not trying to jump to any conclusions, but it definitely seems like the “Black Widow” hitmaker and the New York Giants legend are more than just friends! “Odell and Iggy were being romantic with each other throughout their outing — giggling and cozying up to each other,” the source continues, noting that they didn’t care about flaunting PDA in front of their friends. As we previously mentioned, these dating rumors began when a video of Iggy and Odell hanging out together surfaced online. You can hear the Australian hottie sweetly laughing at Odell who was making fun faces while eating.

We know what you’re thinking — wasn’t Iggy dating French Montana like, yesterday? There was also evidence that she briefly sparked a romance with producer Ljay Currie. Clearly a woman this stunning doesn’t stay single for very long. The last time we checked in with her love life, she was taunting French by giving the diamond rings he bought for her to LJAY! Her new boyfriend was actually wearing her ex’s gifts! Now that’s some serious shade.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Iggy and Odell make a cute couple? Share your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.