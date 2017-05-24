Security Expert Reveals Safety Tips For Summer Concerts After Manchester Attack

REX/Shutterstock

Though the terrorist attack that occurred at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert on May 22 was a truly heinous event, it shouldn’t stop fans from going to shows they love. Safety expert Hector Tarango told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how concertgoers can stay safe!

The world is understandably shaken after a horrible terrorist attack occurred at Ariana Grande‘s concert in Manchester, England on May 22. The bombing, which claimed 22 lives and left over 50 people injured, was a truly devastating event that has left everyone, from the families of the victims to Ariana herself, completely “broken.” But it is not okay to let this terrorist attack, or any others like it, scare people away from enjoying exciting events. Click here to see celebs reactions to the horrific explosion at Ariana’s concert.

HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with security expert and retired ATF agent, Hector Tarango, about how to stay safe at concerts this summer, in hopes that our readers will take care of themselves. After all, as Hector says, “preparation and paying attention to your surroundings while you are at a concert are key ways to stay safe while at large arenas and shows.”

1. Ge there early.

Hector says that you should arrive at the venue early enough that, “you can walk around and see the exits.”

2. Give your friends and family all the important details.

“Let them know where you are going to be and where to meet them in case things go wrong, what we call in law enforcement a ‘rally point,'” Hector said. “That is important for parents who drop their children off to see these concerts, to establish a clear rally point to meet after the show.”

3. Come up with an emergency plan.

“Parents also need to establish a clear plan with their children to prepare in case something goes wrong, safety is all about preparation in case something happens,” Hector said.

4. Be aware of what’s going on around you at all times.

“You have to pay attention to your surroundings and your sixth sense,” Hector said. “If you see someone that does not fit in or does not look like a typical fan, if they are not paying attention to the music or if they are looking around, it is important that you say something. Alert a security guard or change your seat to stay a safe distance away from anyone that looks threatening.”

HollywoodLifers, are you attending any concerts this summer? How do you plan to stay safe? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.