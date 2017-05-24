Ariana Grande ‘Rocked To The Core’ Over Concert Bombing: She’s ‘Inconsolable’

Courtesy of Instagram

Ariana Grande has had a horrifying 48 hours, to say the least. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that the singer is devastated following the terrorist attack on her Manchester, England concert on May 22 — a tragedy that left 22 dead and 59 injured.

“Ariana [Grande] is a mess after the bombing, she is very inconsolable and doesn’t really know how to take things,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The one thing that she is taking from this whole situation though is to never take anything for granted anymore and she has been extremely humbled by the situation. This has rocked her to her core and will forever change her life moving forward.”

It is horrible to think that the 23-year-old “Everyday” singer might be permanently scarred following the shocking terrorist attack that took place outside of her Manchester, England show following her performance on May 22. We can only imagine how it feels to know that 22 people died, and over 59 more were injured, at your concert. Though her rep almost immediately confirmed that Ariana was safe following the attack, it quickly became clear she was not alright emotionally. Click here to see pictures of the concert explosion.

Ariana suspended the remainder of her Dangerous Woman World Tour and arrived back home in Boca Raton, Florida on May 23. She looked somewhat relieved to be back with her loved ones in the pictures that show her being reunited with her family and her beau Mac Miller, 25, just one day after the terrorist attack. But the singer, who tweeted on the day of the bombing that she was “so so sorry” for what had happened, may have a long road ahead of her before she heals. Luckily, she has an amazing group of fans who have been sending her, as well as all of the victims of the horrible attack, love and prayers ever since news first broke of the incident.

