‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry Gives His Views On Life After Death

Ever wonder where we go after we die? Well, ‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry has his own beliefs, and since he says he has connected with dozens of people from beyond the grave, we think he has a pretty good idea as to what he’s talking about. To hear what he told us, listen to HollywoodLife.com’s latest podcast and read here!

When Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry, 21, stopped by our studio for the HollywoodLife.com podcast, he revealed his views about life after death. “I’ve done over a thousand readings and there’s commonalities that I’ve noted in all of these readings. Everyone [who’s passed away] that comes through seems to have a clear understanding of their life from their perspective. They have an understanding on the lessons they taught others in their life and the lessons that others taught them and sometimes people aren’t able to see that when we’re here, but I think that when people transition, they go through the process of understanding their life — going through a life review, processing the actions that they did and others that affected them, and as a result they come to these conclusions,” Tyler told us.

“A lot of these conclusions get conveyed in readings. So, that’s why you have a lot of people come forward and say ‘I’m sorry for being an alcoholic,’ ‘Apologize to my daughter for not being there when she was four…’ Details like that because people need to take accountability, I think in order to fully move on, in a sense of peace,” he added. “I really don’t claim to know about how all of that works. I’m still learning every single day, at only 21 years old, but I have found that through these readings there definitely is an emphasis on love. Love is a connecting force between all of us that at the end of the day nothing else matters except love, and that fear is the biggest hindrance in our lives, and that is something that I’ve taken from all of those readings. So, if we can implement that into our lives in the here and the now, we don’t have to die to live a better life.”

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays at 8PM EST on E! — this season will include readings with Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Bobby Brown.

