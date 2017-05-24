Harry Styles gave an emotional speech and held a moment of silence for the tragic Manchester attack before beginning his concert in Mexico City on May 23. Watch Harry, who is from Holmes Chapel, near Manchester, almost break down as he addresses the crowd.

Harry Styles, 23, took a moment at the beginning of his Mexico show to honor the victims of the attack at Ariana Grande‘s concert on May 22. “I just want to say one thing before we start. Thank you so much for being here tonight. I know a lot of you have flown a long way. I really appreciate you being here. When I booked this show, I wanted to celebrate with you guys,” he began. “I’ve played some of my favorite shows in Mexico, and it felt right to come and celebrate with you, but tonight doesn’t feel like a night to celebrate,” Harry admitted to the crowd. Last night, there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester, and I have been left with a hole in my heart,” he added, before going on to hold a moment of silence for the bombing victims.

“I went to my first show in the arena, and I’ve had some of the best experiences of my life playing in Manchester,” he continued. “We have a choice, every single day that we wake up, of what we can put into the world, and I ask you to please choose love every single day. I promise that we will be back very soon to Mexico with a full show, but tonight, if it’s OK with you, we’re going to play a small acoustic set. I hope you understand, and I hope you’ll join me in a moment of silence for the victims and for the families of the victims in Manchester today. Thank you for understanding. I love you very much.” Watch the full video of Harry’s speech above.

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

