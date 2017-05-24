Blake Shelton will always be a winner in Gwen Stefani’s eyes! Team Blake didn’t win season 12 of ‘The Voice,’ but Gwen posted the most adorable video after the May 23 finale calling Blake the ‘winner of cute.’ Aw!

If anyone was going to cheer up Blake Shelton, 40, after his contestants Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden didn’t win season 12, it was definitely going to be girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47. She cuddled up to her man after the show and made sure he felt like a winner. “What do you feel like right now?” Gwen asked Blake in an Instagram video. “A loser,” he replied. That’s when she said, “I think you’re a winner still.”

Isn’t Gwen the sweetest?! Her words made Blake smile. “I take it back,” he told her as he grinned from ear to ear. “I feel like a winner.” Gwen looked at Blake with such a look of love. She tagged Blake in the Instagram caption and also added, “#winnerofcute gx.” Can these two just get married already?

Gwen and Blake haven’t been shy about showing off their love for each other this season on The Voice. After night one of the finale on May 22, the “Don’t Speak” singer shared the sweetest photo of her and Blake kissing! But don’t expect to see Gwen and Blake’s lovefest continue on The Voice. Gwen recently told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t “have any plans to come back” as a judge in the near future. However, she’s not ruling it out completely! We’ll likely see her return in some way. When she wasn’t a judge in season 10, she served as Blake’s celebrity advisor. These two just can’t stay apart off screen and on screen!

