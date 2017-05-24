‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Watch The Explosive First Trailer

Image Courtesy of HBO

After months and months of waiting, the official ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer is here. This trailer proves that season 7 is going to be the most intense and action-packed season yet. Watch and prepare to obsess over every tiny detail of this video.

Did you catch all that? So much goes down in the Game of Thrones season 7 trailer. We’re breaking it all down for you right here, right now. The trailer opens up with Cersei’s (Lena Headey) haunting words: “Enemies to the east. Enemies to the west. Enemies to the south. Enemies to the north. Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it.”

Her feelings towards Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) haven’t changed at all. “We’re the last Lannisters,” she says to Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). “The last ones who count.” Don’t get cocky, Cersei. Tyrion is making his way back to King’s Landing, and he’s got Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) leading the way with her dragons. “I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms,” Dany declares in the trailer. “And I will.”

Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) tries to get Sansa (Sophie Turner) to embrace the power that’s at her fingertips, but Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) about had enough of Littlefinger’s antics. He slams Littlefinger against a wall in the crypt. Elsewhere in the trailer, Arya (Maisie Williams) is on her way back to Winterfell and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) look like they’re heating things up! The first official trailer for the show’s seventh season, which premieres July 16, also gives us snippets of the epic battles to come. As Jon Snow says in the trailer’s final moments, “The great war is here.”

The trailer comes after several official photos of season 7 and a promo were released. The pictures show Sansa and Littlefinger working together again, Daenerys and her crew arriving at Dragonstone, Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) getting their flirt on, and Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) being fierce as usual.

Details about season 7 have been very scares, but paparazzi photos have revealed some pretty major plot points. Daenerys and Jon Snow will finally meet in season 7. This will also reunite Tyrion and Jon Snow for the first time since season one. We can’t wait!

