‘Game Of Thrones’: Watch The Explosive First Season 7 Trailer

After months and months of waiting, the official ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer is here. This trailer proves that season 7 is going to be the most intense and action-packed season yet. Watch and prepare to obsess over every tiny detail of this video.

Did you catch all that? So much goes down in the Game of Thrones season 7 trailer. We’re breaking it all down for you right here, right now. The trailer comes after several official photos of season 7 and a promo were released. The pictures show Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen) working together again, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her crew arriving at Dragonstone, Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) getting their flirt on, Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) being fierce as usual, and more.

Details about season 7 have been very scares, but paparazzi photos have revealed some pretty major plot points. Daenerys and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will finally meet in season 7. This will also reunite Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Jon Snow for the first time since season one.

This season will also feature the characters getting new wardrobes! Since Daenerys is heading into the thick of winter, she’s got to leave her skin-baring dresses at home. Daenerys is wearing a dark coat dress with fur in the sleeves. Arya (Maisie Williams) is definitely heading north and looking more like a warrior than ever. After wearing simple dresses and practically rags under the tutelage of Jaqen H’ghar, she’s embracing her Stark roots. Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

