‘Empire’ Finale Recap: Lucious Saves Cookie After Declaring His Love For Her

Lucious finally gets rid of that nasty Giuliana on the season 3 finale of ‘Empire.’ Cookie and Lucious reunite, but their happiness is short-lived after Shine takes things way too far. Here’s your full recap of what went down!

Lucious and Giuliana arrive to Las Vegas in style. They’re prepping for Inferno’s launch and handling Laviticus’ opening. Lucious hasn’t let Tariq’s death impact him much at all. He’s locked Leah away after she killed Tariq, whose body is sitting in the tub at his mansion. Gross!

Jamal tries to rally the family together before his performance in Vegas, especially Hakeem. He’s going down a dark path trying to find Bella. Anika is handling the drama a lot better than Hakeem. But she’s got even more trouble on her plate. Leah calls Anika and asks her to come over to the house to pick up her things. Knowing Leah, she has her sights set on killing Anika. She has a chance, but she doesn’t follow through. But Lucious’ mom is still being extra shady.

Over in Vegas, Charlotte warns Lucious and Giuliana that if any ruckus goes on at Laviticus, she will make sure that Empire never sets foot on the strip again. This woman thinks she’s in control, but she doesn’t know the Lyons. Andre shows up unexpectedly and shakes things up. Charlotte and Andre aren’t done with each other, even though she’s MARRIED! They have a hot makeout session in the closet, where he admits that he’s taped their sexy trysts. Now Charlotte’s under his control.

Andre’s planning a final piece of the Team Cookie plan that hasn’t been run by Cookie. He’s willing to go far — too far — to get revenge. He’s dead set on killing his own father in a car explosion. Wutttttt. Andre, you need to chill.

BYE, GIULIANA!

Hakeem follows Anika to the DuBois house. That nasty Boo Boo Kitty has been playing everyone! He flips out and demands to see his daughter. He says he’s willing to do anything to see her again, and Diana takes him up on his offer. She brings in Bella and tells him to wait to hear from them on what to do next. The DuBois family isn’t letting this bad blood go. Diana is ready for a full-on takedown.

A sexy new guy gets Jamal’s attention at Laviticus in New York. He’s got one hell of a voice, too. But this guy is not genuine at all. He’s a DuBois and playing Jamal like a fiddle.

Lucious invites Cookie to the opening of the Inferno show. He wants her there with Hakeem and Jamal. Cookie heads there and preps with Shine to get the trouble started. In a shocking twist no one saw coming, Lucious flips the switch and declares his love for Cookie in front of Giuliana. “Cookie is the love of my life,” he says. “Always was, always will be.” He’s been playing Giuliana the whole time and makes sure she has no part in his Vegas deal. YASSSSS! “I did all that with Giuliana for you,” he tells Cookie. Lucious came through, y’all!

Lucious takes his romantic gesture to the next level. He doesn’t launch Inferno, he launches When Cookie Met Lucious at Laviticus. Jamal sings a heartfelt song for his mama. Cookie quickly tells Shine to call off his boys. Everything is finally right for Cookie and Lucious. They’re back together FINALLY! Later, Lucious performs a love song for Cookie.

Lucious Lyon, Who?

Hakeem tells the family that Bella is OK and safe. But Anika is far from safe. Leah frames Anika for Tariq’s death. The police arrive to Anika’s hotel room and arrest her. Leah’s got her good, too. Anika’s fingerprints are all over that letter opener.

Cookie runs into former flame Barry at the club. She gets emotional seeing Barry and his wife so happy. She wants that, too. And so does Lucious. “I want to see the world with you, Cookie,” he says. He wants to “write a new page in our story.”

Cookie and Lucious reveal to the boys that they’re stepping down from Empire’s day-to-day operations. Lucious hands the keys of his office to Andre! Andre can’t even believe what he’s hearing. Lucious knows Andre has it in him to take Empire to the next level. He tells his oldest son that he’s proud of him, which is all Andre’s ever wanted. Now Dre is feeling guilty. He rushes out to stop the explosion, but Shine is done being stepped on.

He runs and tells Cookie and Lucious to get away from the car that’s about to explode. Lucious pushes Cookie out of the way before the explosion sends their car up in flames. Lucious is left looking lifeless by the car. Three months later, Lucious is in the hospital in a coma. Demi Moore is his doctor! I can’t help but think that she is Barry’s adopted daughter. He mentioned his daughter became a doctor. She’s got some weird techniques, that’s for sure. Lucious does wake up, though. But he doesn’t remember ANYONE!

