Trump Disclosed Location Of Nuclear Subs To Philippines President & DC Is Shook

REX/Shutterstock

President Trump managed to spill more national security secrets, revealing to the Philippines president in April the location of nuclear submarines. Trump’s phone call with the controversial leader has put the Pentagon into panic mode over the potential problems that could arise.

“We never talk about subs!” military officials told Buzzfeed after they received transcripts of an April 29 phone call between President Donald Trump, 70, and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, obtained by The New York Times and the Washington Post. In the bizarre conversation, Trump bragged about the location of the United States’ nuclear subs near North Korea. Oh, lord. “We have a lot of firepower over there (North Korea). We have two submarines, the best in the world,” he told Duterte. Sounds about right.

“We have two nuclear submarines, not that we want to use them at all,” Trump said in the phone call, referencing submarines apparently located near North Korea. It’s unclear why Trump was even discussing military intel regarding North Korea with Duterte, as the Philippines aren’t involved in US defense against North Korea in any way, shape, or form. Trump told the president that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was “either stable or not stable…a madman with nuclear weapons.” He said. “He has got the powder, but he doesn’t have the delivery system — all his rockets are crashing. That’s the good news.”

News of classified intel apparently shared with the Philippines comes just one week after it was revealed that he shared national security secrets with two Russian officials in the Oval Office. “I great intel,” he told the Russian Foreign Minister and their Ambassador to the US during the meeting, according to the Washington Post. Trump did not have permission to share that intel, reportedly about ISIS positioning in the Middle East. He further complicated the situation by telling everyone that the source was Israeli while defending his choice to share the information — something that nobody had asked. Now, that potentially jeopardizes the relationship with one of the US’ closest allies.

Trump also praised Duterte during their phone call: “I just wanted to congratulate you because I am hearing of the unbelievable job on the drug problem,” he said. “Many countries have the problem, we have a problem, but what a great job you are doing and I just wanted to call and tell you that. We had a previous president who did not understand that (a reference to former President Barack Obama). But I understand that.” It’s worth noting that Duterte once publicly called Obama “a son of a b*tch”. Trump ended the conversation by inviting Duterte to the White House.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to learn that Trump divulged even more classified national intelligence? Let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.