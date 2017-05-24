40 Thoughts I Had While Watching The ‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake

Another night, another remake. This time around it was ‘Dirty Dancing.’ ABC held its three-hour TV movie event on Wednesday night, and I had a lot of thoughts. What’d you think of the 1987 film reboot?

“I think it’s really hard to compare the two because the original is so great. It’s almost untouchable,” Trevor Einhorn who plays Neil Kellerman, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY during the PaleyLive LA premiere. “Our version is more a tip of the hat to the world of Dirty Dancing, so I hope they stand separately enough.” However, did it really tip the hat? Or was it more of a completely separate film?

This film stars Colt Prattes and Abigail Breslin, both taking on two of the famous roles in Hollywood: Johnny Castle (originally played by Patrick Swayze) and Baby Houseman (originally played by Jennifer Grey). “As soon as I met her I was like ‘This is gonna be awesome,’ because she is Baby,” Colt told us about working with Abigail. “She is incredibly smart. She is actually a feminist. She supports women’s rights and speaks out on it all the time. She is way, way older mentally than she is. It was everything, and I immediately just fell in love with her honesty and who she is.”

Alright well, here are my thoughts on the TV movie — warning: spoilers ahead!

1. Debra Messing believes that fighting brings rain? I’m very confused.

2. How much did Debra get paid to do this/sing “Summer Boy?”

3. Okay fine, Baby and her dad are cute and remind me of me and my dad.

4. Baby is supposed to be how old? She’s going to college next year?

5. Did Sarah Hyland just refer to a black man as a puppy?

6. So, Penny is ten times the dancer Johnny is? I thought he was the incredible one?

7. Katey Sagal is supposed to be the awkward older lady but who wouldn’t be into her? WOW.

8. Is that Jennifer Lopez‘s ex?

9. Fine, the watermelon dance scene was good, and Johnny got a little more sexy during the dance. Until he started singing.

10. Does Sarah’s Penny only have one headband?

11. Do people try on wigs at summer camp? Ok it was in the original, but that white one?

12. Okay, the singing is totally fine when it’s Katey Sagal singing “Fever.”

13. Was Johnny mean in the original? I don’t remember that.

14. WHAT IS THIS VERSION OF “HUNGRY EYES?”

15. Oh hello Colt Prattes shirtless… but why are you in jeans in the water? That’s not comfortable.

16. Is he supposed to like her yet? Because he seems appalled by her.

17. The dad is supposed to be sweet. Why doesn’t he like his wife? It’s Debra Messing, duh.

18. Katey Sagal touching her boobs is really awkward. Also, her name’s Vivian, which means she’s basically Julia Roberts.

19. I feel like Nicole Scherzinger is teaching Abigail how to act, as well as dance, right?

20. Have Sarah and this guy ever met? Or is he just randomly teaching her to play an instrument?

21. The summer’s almost over? How long has it been?

22. Did they really need to bring race into this story? C’mon.

23. Johnny was a criminal? Yikes. Also, is he Skeet Ulrich‘s long lost brother?

24. Why is Baby’s dad so mad? I thought he got mad after finding out she spent the night with him?

25. This is Nicole’s no-makeup, exhausted look? She looks gorgeous.

26. “I’d rather be alone than lonely.” Damn, what a line.

27. What is that bruise on Baby’s shoulder?

28. Sarah’s tears may or may not have made me cry.

29. Sarah/Abigail having sister talk time in bed is the best scene so far.

30. What happened to the crawling scene? Why would you take that out?

31. WOAH, an arrest? That’s a bit extreme.

32. Ugh, another updated song that shouldn’t have been updated: “She’s Like the Wind.”

33. Is this canoeing scene the sequel to The Notebook?

34. I’m all about the Housemans getting back together… but I didn’t need a sex scene though.

35. Shane Harper made a great Robby.

36. Johnny said “Nobody Puts Baby in a Corner” very aggressively.

37. HE DID NOT JUST SAY “I HAD THE TIME OF MY LIFE” WITH YOU.

38. So since they’re singing, there won’t be that cute lip syncing moment he had at the end? Ugh, that was the best part.

39. You know who didn’t have the time of her life? Katey Sagal.

40. “Keep on dancing?” I guess it’s better than “I really did have the time of my life.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the remake of Dirty Dancing? Did you enjoy it? Let us know!