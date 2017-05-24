‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake Adds A Twist Ending That Ruined The Whole Story

Image Courtesy of ABC

Warning: even if you’ve seen the original ‘Dirty Dancing’ — and shame on you if you haven’t — this post features spoilers from the new TV movie, including the ending that threw me off.

ABC’s TV movie Dirty Dancing began with Baby (Abigail Breslin) in New York City in 1975, going to a Broadway musical of Dirty Dancing. We saw a brunette Baby head into a theater and sit down to watch the show. With that, we go back to the Summer of 1963, and see the journey of Baby and Johnny falling in love. You know that story. However, the original film ends with that story — Baby and Johnny dancing to “Time of Your Life” and living their lives. Did we assume they’d be together forever? No, of course not — it’s a summer camp love story and she was going off to college. But it was nice to just focus on that with a hope that maybe they’d find each other again one day.

Well, sorry to burst your bubble, but they don’t. Not in this story. Following that last final dance, we cut back to the future, with Abigail sitting in the audience of the show afterward, with happy tears in her eyes. Naturally Johnny (Colt Prattes) comes out and they hug. “The show was amazing, especially the choreography,” she says to him. “It was inspired by your book. It was a great story, Francis,” he answered. “I never thought I’d have a career on Broadway ’til I met you. You were so fearless, you made me feel like I could do anything.”

She tells him that she’s no longer “the baby,” and with that, her husband and her daughter come running in. They have an awkward introduction, and she admits that she still dances — she takes a Salsa class once a week. The last words of the film? When she leaves, Johnny calls out to her saying, “Hey, keep on dancing.”

Here’s my problem: I don’t mind changing it up, adding new things, new music, etc. But that final number in the original film was the charm of the film. It perfectly tied up the story of Johnny and Baby, their love, their respect for one another, etc. It’s fine that she wrote a book about it — not surprising, and it’s cool to see that she inspired him so much that he was finally driven enough to go big and choreograph a show. But that hope, that romance that the first movie ended with, was gone. And that is a bummer. As I said above, any realist would assume that no, they weren’t together today. But in the world we live in now, I re-watch the original movie to feel that hope again.

HollywoodLifers, did you like the ending?

