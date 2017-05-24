Dani Mathers: Playboy Model Guilty Of Criminal Body Shaming: How She Avoided Prison

Courtesy of INstagram

Dani Mathers shocked everyone when she shared a Snapchat that body shamed a woman in her 70s! The former Playboy Playmate managed to avoid jail time after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges, but how will she pay for what she did?

Dani Mathers, 30, decided she didn’t want to do any time in jail and chose to do community service as her punishment for misdemeanor invasion of privacy. The former Playboy Playmate took a sneaky Snapchat of an elderly woman in a gym locker room that landed her in court. Dani had the choice between 45 days in jail and 36 months probation or 30 days graffiti removal and 36 months probation, according to TMZ. Dani’s attorney Thomas Mesereau explained Dani plead no contest to misdemeanor invasion of privacy to HollywoodLife.com. He said she will be doing her graffiti removal community service for 30 days once a week until it has been completed.

People were outraged when Dani posted a picture of a woman in her 70s naked in changing room with the beyond harsh caption, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either” in July 2016. She was charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy because taking a photo of an ““identifiable” person was a crime under California law. Dani tried super hard to avoid taking things to trial and almost partnered with anti-bullying campaign Cure for Hate. She even went to counseling, but that wasn’t enough for the judge or the woman Dani body shamed.

She reportedly wanted “Mathers to feel the full force of the law,” and was willing “cooperate in any way she can to bring Mathers to justice,” according to TMZ. Dani was quickly slammed for what she did on social media and she issued an apology video. “I just want to acknowledge a photo that I accidentally posted. It was absolutely wrong and not what I meant to do. I chose to do what I do for a living because I love the female body and I know body shaming is wrong, that’s not what I’m about and this is not the type of person I am,” she said. LA Fitness banned her from all of their gyms and she even indefinitely fired from KLOS morning radio show, Heidi and Frank, where she frequently appeared on air.

